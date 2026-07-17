Sen. Tommy Tuberville Unloads Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Senator Tommy Tuberville (Republican-Alabama) recently sold shares of Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO. In a filing disclosed on July 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tractor Supply stock on June 8th.

Senator Tommy Tuberville also recently made the following trade(s):

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Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Tractor Supply News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tractor Supply this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tractor Supply’s Q2 2026 preview points to year-over-year revenue and EPS growth, helped by gross-margin improvement even as SG&A costs rise and discretionary demand remains soft. Article Title

Tractor Supply’s Q2 2026 preview points to year-over-year revenue and EPS growth, helped by gross-margin improvement even as SG&A costs rise and discretionary demand remains soft. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street still expects earnings growth in the next report, but one preview notes TSCO may not have the right combination of factors for an earnings beat, keeping expectations cautious. Article Title

Wall Street still expects earnings growth in the next report, but one preview notes TSCO may not have the right combination of factors for an earnings beat, keeping expectations cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Several article roundups highlighted conflicting analyst views on Tractor Supply, reinforcing uncertainty rather than providing a clear catalyst. Article Title

Several article roundups highlighted conflicting analyst views on Tractor Supply, reinforcing uncertainty rather than providing a clear catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Another market note said analysts are offering fresh sector insights on TSCO, but no major new company-specific catalyst was identified. Article Title

Another market note said analysts are offering fresh sector insights on TSCO, but no major new company-specific catalyst was identified. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target on TSCO to $35 from $47, signaling a more cautious outlook even while keeping an overweight rating. Article Title

Wells Fargo lowered its price target on TSCO to $35 from $47, signaling a more cautious outlook even while keeping an overweight rating. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Tractor Supply from hold to strong sell, adding to bearish sentiment ahead of earnings. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

About Senator Tuberville

Tommy Tuberville (Republican Party) (also known as Coach) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Alabama. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Tuberville (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Tuberville was head coach for several college football teams between 1995 and 2016, including at Auburn University and the University of Cincinnati. Tommy Tuberville was born in Camden, Arkansas, and lives in Auburn, Alabama. Tuberville's career experience includes working as a studio analyst with ESPN and as the head football coach of the University of Mississippi, the University of Auburn, Texas Tech University, and the University of Cincinnati.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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