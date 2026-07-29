Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.930-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $957.0 million-$987.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.8 million.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,865,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,639. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $990.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.77 million. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is 154.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,163.80. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 124,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company's stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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