Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Sensata Technologies updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.930-0.970 EPS.

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Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:ST traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.02. 3,864,645 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,628. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 148.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $53.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sensata Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ST

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,881,163.80. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $11,636,000 after buying an additional 49,498 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 59,921 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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