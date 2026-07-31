Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Oppenheimer's target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.45% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.90.

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Sensata Technologies Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:ST traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.60. 433,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,986. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $53.89.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $990.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,163.80. This represents a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 298,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 143,227 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,753,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $951,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 487,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 258,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

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