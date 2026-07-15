Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS) Shares Down 4.9% - Time to Sell?

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 573,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 858,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Get SENS alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SENS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SENS

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $210.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 213.87% and a negative return on equity of 129.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder acquired 22,686 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $126,134.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 144,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $804,170.60. This trade represents a 18.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. GSK plc bought a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes long-term implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. The company’s primary product family is the Eversense system, which combines a small subcutaneously implanted sensor, a removable external transmitter, and companion smartphone applications to provide continuous glucose readings and alerts. Senseonics positions its technology as an alternative to wearable patch-style CGMs by offering multi-month sensor longevity and on-body vibration alerts delivered through the transmitter.

Senseonics supports clinical and commercial activities that include research and development, regulatory engagement, manufacturing and distribution, and training for healthcare providers who perform sensor insertion and removal.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock wasn't on the list.

While Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here