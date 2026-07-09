Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.04 and last traded at $37.7610, with a volume of 462037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.40.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SEPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Septerna in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Septerna from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Septerna from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEPN

Septerna Stock Up 3.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 2.29. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Septerna had a negative return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The firm had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Septerna, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel D. Long sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $114,521.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 96,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,716.32. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samira Shaikhly sold 2,178 shares of Septerna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $76,622.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 793 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,897.74. The trade was a 73.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,494 shares of company stock worth $1,566,751. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Septerna

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEPN. Group One Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Septerna by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 944 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Septerna during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Septerna in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Septerna Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

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