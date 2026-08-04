Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.78 and last traded at $38.6350, with a volume of 209795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Septerna from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Septerna in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Septerna from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Septerna has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEPN

Septerna Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 2.29. The company's 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.98 million. Septerna had a negative return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 49.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Septerna, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Septerna

In related news, SVP Daniel D. Long sold 3,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $114,521.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 96,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,716.32. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samira Shaikhly sold 2,178 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $76,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 793 shares in the company, valued at $27,897.74. This represents a 73.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 44,494 shares of company stock worth $1,469,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Septerna

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Septerna by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,715,129 shares of the company's stock worth $75,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Septerna by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,518,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,568,000 after buying an additional 104,394 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Septerna by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,491 shares of the company's stock worth $22,130,000 after buying an additional 329,264 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Septerna in the 1st quarter worth $21,334,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Septerna by 18.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 732,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 112,049 shares during the last quarter.

Septerna Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

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