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Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) SVP Sells $114,922.98 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Septerna logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • Septerna SVP Daniel Long sold 3,334 shares at an average price of $34.47, totaling $114,922.98. After the sale, Long retained 96,412 shares valued at approximately $3.32 million.
  • Septerna shares recently traded at $38.76, near their 52-week high of $40.63, with a market capitalization of about $1.75 billion. The company remains unprofitable but exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue expectations.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive view, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $45.89, although ratings range from Strong Buy to Sell.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) SVP Daniel Long sold 3,334 shares of Septerna stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $114,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 96,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,321.64. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Septerna Stock Performance

Septerna stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.76. 442,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,687. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 2.29. Septerna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The firm's 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.98 million. Septerna had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Septerna, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Septerna from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Septerna in a report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Septerna from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Septerna in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Septerna

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Septerna

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Septerna by 94.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 582,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 282,585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Septerna by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,318 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Septerna by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Septerna by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Septerna during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000.

Septerna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN)

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