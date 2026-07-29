Sera Prognostics (SERA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $0.0710 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 56,385.97%.The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.07 million. On average, analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sera Prognostics Stock Down 1.0%

SERA stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.97. Sera Prognostics has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock's 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SERA shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sera Prognostics

Insider Transactions at Sera Prognostics

In related news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 20,755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $43,170.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 871,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,757.92. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 27,755 shares of company stock worth $57,840 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sera Prognostics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 653,746 shares of the company's stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602,277 shares of the company's stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 100,366 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,063 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company's stock.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc is a precision medicine company focused on improving pregnancy outcomes through proteomic testing. The company's flagship product, the PreTRM™ test, is a blood-based assay designed to assess a woman's risk of delivering prematurely by measuring specific protein biomarkers in maternal serum. By identifying patients at elevated risk for spontaneous preterm birth, Sera Prognostics aims to enable earlier interventions and tailored care plans that can reduce the incidence of neonatal complications associated with early delivery.

Since its founding in 2014 and subsequent initial public offering in 2020, Sera Prognostics has worked closely with clinical research networks and obstetric care providers across the United States to validate the clinical performance of its PreTRM test.

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