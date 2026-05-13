Sergio Passos Ribeiro Sells 1,970 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $21,059.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 292,031 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,121,811.39. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,550 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $16,306.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 778 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $8,449.08.

On Thursday, May 7th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,852 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $20,075.68.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 719 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $7,952.14.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 976 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $10,638.40.

On Monday, May 4th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,258 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $13,611.56.

On Friday, May 1st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 697 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $7,646.09.

On Thursday, April 30th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,795 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $19,619.35.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,527 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $16,506.87.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 997 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $10,897.21.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Down 0.2%

VINP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 296,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,589. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,672,173 shares of the company's stock worth $49,291,000 after acquiring an additional 671,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 125,711 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter worth $1,324,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,335,754 shares of the company's stock worth $25,109,000 after acquiring an additional 79,538 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci Compass Investments currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vinci Compass Investments

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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