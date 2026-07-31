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Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analyst sentiment is moderately bullish: Seven of nine analysts rate Serve Robotics a “buy,” while one rates it a hold and one a sell. The average 12-month price target is $17.51, well above the reported $4.81 share price.
  • Serve Robotics reported a quarterly loss of $0.65 per share, missing the consensus estimate of a $0.57 loss, though revenue of $2.98 million exceeded expectations of $2.83 million. Analysts expect a full-year loss of approximately $2.67 per share.
  • The company’s stock remains highly volatile, with a 12-month range of $4.32 to $18.64 and a market capitalization of about $372 million. Insiders sold 71,469 shares worth roughly $597,000 during the latest quarter, while several small institutional investors initiated or increased positions.
  • Interested in Serve Robotics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.5143.

SERV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Serve Robotics from $15.00 to $16.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Serve Robotics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Serve Robotics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of SERV stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Serve Robotics has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 million. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 2,639.98% and a negative return on equity of 47.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Serve Robotics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian Read sold 2,790 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $25,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,354.72. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David Michael Goldberg sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $76,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,125 shares in the company, valued at $252,900. The trade was a 23.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 71,469 shares of company stock valued at $596,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Serve Robotics by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Serve Robotics by 514.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter.

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

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Analyst Recommendations for Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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