Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 12.36%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Service Corporation International updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.100-4.300 EPS.

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Service Corporation International Stock Up 0.8%

SCI traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $85.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,948,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,277. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. Service Corporation International has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $88.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42.

Service Corporation International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Service Corporation International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Service Corporation International's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Institutional Trading of Service Corporation International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,474,000 after buying an additional 136,770 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Service Corporation International by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 549,162 shares of the company's stock worth $45,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Service Corporation International by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,883 shares of the company's stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Service Corporation International by 145.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Service Corporation International in the third quarter valued at $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Service Corporation International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Service Corporation International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.00.

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Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

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