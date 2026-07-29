Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Service Corporation International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Service Corporation International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCI

Service Corporation International Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.64. 1,948,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,277. The company's fifty day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. Service Corporation International has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $88.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 12.36%.Service Corporation International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Service Corporation International will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Corporation International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Service Corporation International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Service Corporation International's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Service Corporation International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Corporation International in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Corporation International in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company's stock.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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