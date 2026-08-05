Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get SVC alerts: Sign Up

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 0.6%

SVC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,556. The company's fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.67.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $364.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.82 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from Service Properties Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Service Properties Trust's dividend payout ratio is -2.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SVC. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.25 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Service Properties Trust from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Service Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Properties Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 54.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 98.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust NASDAQ: SVC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service-oriented properties, with a primary focus on the lodging sector. The company structures long-term, triple-net leases with established hotel operators under franchise agreements with leading global brands. By partnering with recognized hotel companies, Service Properties Trust seeks to generate a stable income stream through rent payments, while offering operators the capital and balance-sheet flexibility to grow their portfolios.

Since its formation in 2010, Service Properties Trust has grown its portfolio through strategic sale-leaseback transactions, targeted property acquisitions and selective dispositions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Service Properties Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Service Properties Trust wasn't on the list.

While Service Properties Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here