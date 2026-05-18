ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $1,482,352.30 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) Director Anita Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock traded up $8.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.52. 50,738,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,358,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.89.

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More ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 205.1% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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