ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price indicates a potential upside of 32.42% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $142.98.

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ServiceNow Trading Down 1.1%

NOW traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.40. 30,907,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,750,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $210.20. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after buying an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,337,280,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 371.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,962,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,482,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514,679 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

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About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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