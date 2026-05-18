ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Insider Paul Fipps Sells 1,048 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Paul Fipps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Paul Fipps sold 151 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $13,660.97.

On Monday, February 23rd, Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $8.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.52. 50,738,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,358,902. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Macquarie Infrastructure lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDST Capital LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,004,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,290 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,055 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.5% in the first quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 12,490 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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