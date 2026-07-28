ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Up 4.7% - Time to Buy?

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.28 and last traded at $110.5450. Approximately 32,987,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 24,034,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.56.

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ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter performance supports the stock. ServiceNow exceeded earnings and revenue expectations, delivered 24% year-over-year revenue growth, and raised its full-year outlook. Large-deal activity and customer renewals also remained strong, countering fears that AI could undermine demand for its core software. Is the Market Mispricing ServiceNow's AI Future?

ServiceNow exceeded earnings and revenue expectations, delivered 24% year-over-year revenue growth, and raised its full-year outlook. Large-deal activity and customer renewals also remained strong, countering fears that AI could undermine demand for its core software. Positive Sentiment: AI is increasingly viewed as a revenue opportunity rather than a threat. ServiceNow’s AI offerings reportedly surpassed $1 billion in annual contract value, while the company is shifting toward consumption-based pricing that could allow revenue to grow as customers use more AI-powered workflows. ServiceNow Is Building an AI Business for Enterprises

ServiceNow’s AI offerings reportedly surpassed $1 billion in annual contract value, while the company is shifting toward consumption-based pricing that could allow revenue to grow as customers use more AI-powered workflows. Positive Sentiment: Cybersecurity and workflow automation could provide additional growth engines. Analysts highlighted ServiceNow’s expanding cybersecurity business alongside continued adoption of workflow automation, enterprise AI, and integrations that improve the accuracy of customers’ configuration-management databases. ServiceNow’s Q2 Earnings Showed It’s More Than an AI Stock

Analysts highlighted ServiceNow’s expanding cybersecurity business alongside continued adoption of workflow automation, enterprise AI, and integrations that improve the accuracy of customers’ configuration-management databases. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment improved as software stocks rotated higher. ServiceNow was among several enterprise software names that advanced as investors shifted back toward software and AI beneficiaries. A CNBC “Final Trades” contributor also selected NOW, while multiple analyst articles described the shares as attractive after their substantial yearly decline. Software Rebounds on AI Rotation

ServiceNow was among several enterprise software names that advanced as investors shifted back toward software and AI beneficiaries. A CNBC “Final Trades” contributor also selected NOW, while multiple analyst articles described the shares as attractive after their substantial yearly decline. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation comparisons are becoming more favorable, but not conclusive. Coverage comparing ServiceNow with Salesforce argues that the valuation gap has narrowed while ServiceNow’s growth remains stronger. However, investors still need to weigh its premium earnings multiple against execution and growth expectations. ServiceNow Vs. Salesforce

Coverage comparing ServiceNow with Salesforce argues that the valuation gap has narrowed while ServiceNow’s growth remains stronger. However, investors still need to weigh its premium earnings multiple against execution and growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: AI-disruption concerns and sector volatility remain risks. Bears remain concerned that AI agents could reduce demand for traditional, seat-based software, while recent weakness in technology stocks shows that sentiment can change quickly. ServiceNow’s elevated valuation leaves limited room for growth or guidance to disappoint.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded ServiceNow from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.34%.The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,144 shares of company stock worth $1,730,097. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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