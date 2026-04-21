ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Price Target Raised to $91.00

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Piper Sandler's target price suggests a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SFBS. Wall Street Zen upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Hovde Group boosted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.33.

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ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE SFBS opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $66.48 and a one year high of $90.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 523.6% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServisFirst Bancshares this week:

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and the parent of ServisFirst Bank. The company specializes in commercial banking services, catering primarily to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs. Its product portfolio encompasses commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial loans, deposit accounts, treasury management and other ancillary banking products designed to meet the financial needs of its clients.

ServisFirst Bank offers a full suite of deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a variety of loan products.

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