ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Shares to Split on Friday, August 21st

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS - Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, August 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, July 20th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 20th.

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ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 1.0%

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.86. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $67.20 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.78.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $168.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. ServisFirst Bancshares's payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SFBS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,081,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $436,623,000 after purchasing an additional 196,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,986 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $176,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,669 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $82,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,628 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $77,506,000 after purchasing an additional 117,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,003,503 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $72,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company's stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and the parent of ServisFirst Bank. The company specializes in commercial banking services, catering primarily to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs. Its product portfolio encompasses commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial loans, deposit accounts, treasury management and other ancillary banking products designed to meet the financial needs of its clients.

ServisFirst Bank offers a full suite of deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a variety of loan products.

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