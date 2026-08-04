SES AI (SES) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SES AI (NYSE:SES - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $5.3910 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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SES AI Stock Up 7.7%

SES AI stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. SES AI has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $217.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SES AI in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SES AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SES AI

Insider Transactions at SES AI

In other SES AI news, insider Kyle Pilkington sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,023,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,257.60. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SES AI by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,083,010 shares of the company's stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 1,927,945 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SES AI by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,814,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 5,788,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SES AI by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 88,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SES AI by 3,649.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,924,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 2,846,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SES AI by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,991 shares of the company's stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,209 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

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