Severfield (LON:SFR) Given New GBX 40 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

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Severfield Price Performance

had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 41 to GBX 40 in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 49.67% from the stock's previous close.

LON:SFR opened at GBX 26.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.51. Severfield has a 52-week low of GBX 19.55 and a 52-week high of GBX 41.13.

About Severfield

Severfield is the largest specialist structural steelwork group in the UK, with a growing presence in India and Europe and a reputation for performance and innovation. Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence, and unparalleled customer service. We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices. We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service. Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

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