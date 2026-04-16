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Severfield (LON:SFR) Given New GBX 40 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Severfield logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Jefferies cut its price target to GBX 40 (from GBX 41) while retaining a buy rating, implying roughly a 49.7% upside from the prior close.
  • Severfield opened at GBX 26.73 and has a market capitalization of £78.91m, a negative P/E of -5.18, a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.67 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
  • Severfield is the UK's largest specialist structural steelwork group with a growing presence in India and Europe.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Severfield.

Severfield (LON:SFR - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 41 to GBX 40 in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 49.67% from the stock's previous close.

Severfield Price Performance

LON:SFR opened at GBX 26.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.51. Severfield has a 52-week low of GBX 19.55 and a 52-week high of GBX 41.13.

About Severfield

(Get Free Report)

Severfield is the largest specialist structural steelwork group in the UK, with a growing presence in India and Europe and a reputation for performance and innovation. Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence, and unparalleled customer service. We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices. We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service. Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

See Also

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