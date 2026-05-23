Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEZL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $94.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sezzle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Youakim sold 7,185 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $512,865.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,332,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $880,278,075.02. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,156,616.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 487,762 shares in the company, valued at $39,845,277.78. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 84,291 shares of company stock valued at $7,521,182 in the last three months. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEZL. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter valued at $57,955,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 587,129 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,005,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 378,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company's stock.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Sezzle stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Sezzle has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. The firm had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sezzle will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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