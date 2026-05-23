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Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • Sezzle received a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from seven brokerages, with four buy ratings and three hold ratings. The average 12-month price target is $118.
  • The company posted strong quarterly results, reporting EPS of $1.43 versus estimates of $1.24 and revenue of $135.54 million, up 29.2% year over year. Sezzle also reiterated FY 2026 EPS guidance of 5.10.
  • There has been notable insider selling, including share sales by CEO Charles Youakim and Director Paul Paradis, while institutional investors have also been active in adjusting positions. Institutional ownership remains relatively low at 2.02%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sezzle.

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEZL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $94.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sezzle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on Sezzle

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Youakim sold 7,185 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $512,865.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,332,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $880,278,075.02. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,156,616.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 487,762 shares in the company, valued at $39,845,277.78. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 84,291 shares of company stock valued at $7,521,182 in the last three months. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEZL. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter valued at $57,955,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 587,129 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,005,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 378,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company's stock.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Sezzle stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Sezzle has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. The firm had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sezzle will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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Analyst Recommendations for Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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