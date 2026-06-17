Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

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Several brokerages recently commented on SEZL. UBS Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sezzle from $94.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sezzle

Insider Activity at Sezzle

In related news, SVP Justin Krause sold 11,822 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $1,258,570.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,200,422.10. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,523,608.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 442,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,073,154.65. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 67,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,803,495 in the last ninety days. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sezzle by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,426 shares of the company's stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 60,937 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sezzle by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company's stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sezzle by 64.7% during the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,617 shares of the company's stock worth $118,867,000 after buying an additional 587,129 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sezzle by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,768 shares of the company's stock worth $80,864,000 after buying an additional 46,760 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $144.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 6.96. Sezzle has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. The business had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sezzle will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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