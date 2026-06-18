Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading 10.1% Higher - Time to Buy?

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $159.23 and last traded at $161.51. 226,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 742,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.73.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Sezzle from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $166.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sezzle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sezzle

Sezzle Stock Up 7.9%

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 6.96. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.06.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.74 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. Sezzle's revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sezzle news, SVP Justin Krause sold 11,822 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $1,258,570.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,422.10. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,523,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 442,595 shares in the company, valued at $59,073,154.65. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 67,032 shares of company stock worth $7,803,495 over the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sezzle by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,340 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sezzle by 3,973.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the company's stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 33,776 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Sezzle by 2,241.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,906 shares of the company's stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sezzle by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,525 shares of the company's stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 88,127 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sezzle by 1,068.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,487 shares of the company's stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 154,978 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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