Sezzle Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,609 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 144% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,886 call options.

Get Sezzle alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Sezzle from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Monday. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Sezzle to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEZL

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of Sezzle stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 462,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.61. Sezzle has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $193.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 6.70.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a return on equity of 87.46% and a net margin of 30.83%.The company had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sezzle's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sezzle will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In related news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 6,930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $1,246,776.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 259,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,737,019.80. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 11,822 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $1,258,570.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,200,422.10. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 124,382 shares of company stock worth $17,416,662 over the last three months. Company insiders own 49.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sezzle by 12.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sezzle by 24.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sezzle by 245.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 256 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sezzle by 35.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 859 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company's stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sezzle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sezzle wasn't on the list.

While Sezzle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here