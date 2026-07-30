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Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Given New GBX 182 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Shaftesbury Capital logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies raised its price target for Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 176 to GBX 182 while maintaining a “buy” rating, implying 26.04% potential upside from the current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with four Buy ratings and one Hold rating, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average target price of GBX 181.60.
  • The shares opened at GBX 144.40, while recent company results showed quarterly EPS of GBX 2.40; insiders also purchased shares, including 100,000 shares bought by Jonathan Nicholls.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 176 to GBX 182 in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price points to a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock's current price.

SHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 185 price objective on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 210 to GBX 200 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 151 price target on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 181.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHC

Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance

Shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock opened at GBX 144.40 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.96. Shaftesbury Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 124.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 162.90.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 2.40 EPS for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a net margin of 141.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Analysts anticipate that Shaftesbury Capital will post 5.0712105 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shaftesbury Capital

In other news, insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 17,785 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 144 per share, with a total value of £25,610.40. Also, insider Jonathan Nicholls acquired 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 per share, with a total value of £129,000. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio under management, valued at £5.4 billion, extends to 2.8 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

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Analyst Recommendations for Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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