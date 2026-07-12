Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 185.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 176 price objective on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 185 price target on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 210 to GBX 200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

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Insider Activity

In other Shaftesbury Capital news, insider Jonathan Nicholls bought 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 per share, with a total value of £129,000. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance

Shares of LON:SHC traded up GBX 0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 140.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,771,277. The company has a market cap of £2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.96. Shaftesbury Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 124.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 162.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 138.59.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio under management, valued at £5.4 billion, extends to 2.8 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

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