Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $417.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Shake Shack's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Shake Shack's conference call:

Sales and traffic remained resilient: Q2 revenue increased 17.2% to $417.6 million, same-Shack sales rose 3.5% with traffic up 2.0%, and the company extended its streak to 22 consecutive quarters of positive comparable sales.

Q2 revenue increased 17.2% to $417.6 million, same-Shack sales rose 3.5% with traffic up 2.0%, and the company extended its streak to 22 consecutive quarters of positive comparable sales. Digital engagement and unit growth continued to support expansion. Comparable app sales grew nearly 30%, digital sales reached approximately 41% of the mix, and Shake Shack opened a record 16 company-operated locations in Q2 while maintaining its target of 60–65 openings for 2026.

Comparable app sales grew nearly 30%, digital sales reached approximately 41% of the mix, and Shake Shack opened a record 16 company-operated locations in Q2 while maintaining its target of 60–65 openings for 2026. Beef inflation pressured profitability. Restaurant-level margin declined 90 basis points to 23.0%, with beef costs up in the mid-teens; management expects elevated beef, labor, distribution, and operating costs to continue weighing on margins in the second half.

Restaurant-level margin declined 90 basis points to 23.0%, with beef costs up in the mid-teens; management expects elevated beef, labor, distribution, and operating costs to continue weighing on margins in the second half. Full-year adjusted EBITDA and net income are expected at the low end of their guidance ranges due to persistent cost pressures, despite stronger-than-expected revenue and traffic momentum. The company also plans to stop providing quarterly guidance and is reviewing its longer-term margin targets.

due to persistent cost pressures, despite stronger-than-expected revenue and traffic momentum. The company also plans to stop providing quarterly guidance and is reviewing its longer-term margin targets. Shake Shack plans to launch its loyalty platform in 2026, but management cautioned that it is expected to have limited revenue impact this year as the company tests and refines the program.

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Shake Shack Price Performance

NYSE:SHAK traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,880,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,312. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Shake Shack from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Shake Shack from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $88.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Shake Shack

Key Headlines Impacting Shake Shack

Here are the key news stories impacting Shake Shack this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shake Shack reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share , beating the $0.31 analyst consensus by $0.12. The result was slightly below $0.44 per share a year earlier, but the substantial forecast beat likely supported the stock. Shake Shack Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Shake Shack reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , beating the $0.31 analyst consensus by $0.12. The result was slightly below $0.44 per share a year earlier, but the substantial forecast beat likely supported the stock. Positive Sentiment: Revenue rose 17.2% year over year to $417.62 million , narrowly exceeding the $417.18 million consensus estimate. The growth indicates continued momentum from menu initiatives, digital sales and new restaurant openings. Shake Shack Earnings Results

Revenue rose , narrowly exceeding the $417.18 million consensus estimate. The growth indicates continued momentum from menu initiatives, digital sales and new restaurant openings. Positive Sentiment: Management issued fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion , with the midpoint broadly ahead of the $1.6 billion analyst estimate. This suggests management remains confident in the company’s expansion and sales trajectory. Shake Shack Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management issued fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately , with the midpoint broadly ahead of the $1.6 billion analyst estimate. This suggests management remains confident in the company’s expansion and sales trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Shake Shack is preparing to open a location at The Village retail center in Elk Grove, California. The opening adds to the company’s expansion pipeline but is unlikely to materially affect near-term valuation. Shake Shack Opening in Elk Grove

Shake Shack is preparing to open a location at The Village retail center in Elk Grove, California. The opening adds to the company’s expansion pipeline but is unlikely to materially affect near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Higher operating expenses caused profit to slip despite strong sales growth. The 2.76% net margin and year-over-year EPS decline underscore ongoing cost pressures, including inflation affecting beef and other restaurant inputs. Shake Shack Revenue Climbs, Profit Slips on Higher Costs

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Sumaiya Balbale purchased 4,068 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.42 per share, with a total value of $249,856.56. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,407 shares in the company, valued at $823,457.94. This represents a 43.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.39 per share, for a total transaction of $301,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,701,059.55. This trade represents a 6.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,782. Corporate insiders own 8.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 21.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,590,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,535,000 after acquiring an additional 450,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,694,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 864,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,602,000 after buying an additional 72,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Shake Shack by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,672 shares of the company's stock worth $53,055,000 after buying an additional 24,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 586,999 shares of the company's stock worth $54,949,000 after acquiring an additional 434,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company's stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc NYSE: SHAK is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

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