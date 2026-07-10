Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Price Up 5.3% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.46 and last traded at $59.30. Approximately 506,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,842,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.32.

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Key Headlines Impacting Shake Shack

Here are the key news stories impacting Shake Shack this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Shake Shack to Strong Sell , a bearish call that suggests the stock may be overpriced relative to its fundamentals. Zacks downgrade report

Zacks Research downgraded Shake Shack to , a bearish call that suggests the stock may be overpriced relative to its fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The firm lowered EPS estimates for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and FY2028, reinforcing concerns that earnings growth may slow versus prior expectations. Shake Shack analyst estimate cuts

The firm for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and FY2028, reinforcing concerns that earnings growth may slow versus prior expectations. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance article said SHAK looks “fairly valued” after a 61% fall , which frames the stock as cheaper than before but does not by itself signal a near-term catalyst. Shake Shack stock looks fairly valued after a 61% fall

A Yahoo Finance article said SHAK looks , which frames the stock as cheaper than before but does not by itself signal a near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles about a Dairy Queen tech hire, a new Reading restaurant, and fast-food BBQ items are more industry or lifestyle related and appear unlikely to materially affect Shake Shack’s stock today. Dairy Queen hires Shake Shack vet to modernize tech

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Piper Sandler set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Shake Shack from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Shake Shack from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.39 per share, with a total value of $301,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 77,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,059.55. This trade represents a 6.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Josh Silverman purchased 8,290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,550.20. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,290 shares in the company, valued at $500,550.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 50,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,782. Corporate insiders own 8.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,925 shares of the company's stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,905 shares of the company's stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company's stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc NYSE: SHAK is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

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