SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.80.

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A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SN

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,697.50. This represents a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the first quarter worth $369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SharkNinja by 169.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,301 shares of the company's stock worth $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 317,730 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company's stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the first quarter worth $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company's stock.

SharkNinja Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $146.22 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $134.58 and its 200 day moving average is $122.49. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of $83.12 and a 52 week high of $156.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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