SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.15 and last traded at $153.7720, with a volume of 185208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.65.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SN

SharkNinja Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.38.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 10.70%.The company's revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SharkNinja

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,936 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,417 shares of the company's stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,343 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Xponance LLC boosted its position in SharkNinja by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company's stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SharkNinja by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company's stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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