SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.87 and last traded at $156.2090, with a volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.53.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Trading Up 0.1%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $131.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SharkNinja

In other SharkNinja news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $197,697.50. The trade was a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SN. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at $17,072,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 201,795 shares of the company's stock worth $22,581,000 after buying an additional 38,815 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 116,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,985,000 after buying an additional 26,962 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company's stock.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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