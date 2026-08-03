Sharplink Gaming (SBET) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Sharplink Gaming to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $12.2590 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($2.63). Sharplink Gaming had a negative net margin of 3,604.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sharplink Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sharplink Gaming Price Performance

SBET stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943,323. Sharplink Gaming has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 10.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.

Insider Activity at Sharplink Gaming

In other news, Director Leslie Bernhard sold 12,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $95,529.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $185,235.18. This trade represents a 34.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gutkowski sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $95,529.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $185,235.18. This trade represents a 34.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 38,676 shares of company stock valued at $286,589 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sharplink Gaming

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sharplink Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,447,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Sharplink Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,509,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharplink Gaming by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,240,000 after buying an additional 2,101,252 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharplink Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,283,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sharplink Gaming by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,554,301 shares of the company's stock worth $22,835,000 after buying an additional 1,755,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SBET shares. Wall Street Zen raised Sharplink Gaming from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Sharplink Gaming to $30.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sharplink Gaming from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sharplink Gaming has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBET

About Sharplink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers.

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