Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.4625.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Shell to $122.40 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in Shell by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 473 shares of the energy company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 649 shares of the energy company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Up 1.9%

Shell stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $218.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.06. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $68.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.90.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.54 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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