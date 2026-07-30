Sherry Bahrambeygui Sells 1,100 Shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT - Get Free Report) Director Sherry Bahrambeygui sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $211,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,526.21. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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PriceSmart Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PSMT stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.82. 24,182 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $183.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.61. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.46 and a 12-month high of $199.84.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded PriceSmart from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on PriceSmart

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 124.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,917 shares of the company's stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 41.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc NASDAQ: PSMT is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in membership warehouse clubs. Founded in 1993, the company operates under a business model that offers bulk quantities of goods at discounted prices to individuals and businesses that purchase annual memberships. PriceSmart's value proposition centers on low-cost operations, high-volume purchasing, and a no-frills shopping environment designed to pass savings directly to its members.

The company's product assortment covers a broad range of merchandise categories, including groceries and fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, appliances, office supplies, furniture, and health and beauty items.

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