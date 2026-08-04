Sherry Bahrambeygui Sells 3,499 Shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT - Get Free Report) Director Sherry Bahrambeygui sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.38, for a total transaction of $690,632.62. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,345,767. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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PriceSmart Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ PSMT traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $195.69. The stock had a trading volume of 47,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,300. The business's fifty day moving average price is $185.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.46 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.76.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.04). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded PriceSmart from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PriceSmart currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PriceSmart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 124.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,917 shares of the company's stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,919 shares of the company's stock worth $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53,874 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company's stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc NASDAQ: PSMT is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in membership warehouse clubs. Founded in 1993, the company operates under a business model that offers bulk quantities of goods at discounted prices to individuals and businesses that purchase annual memberships. PriceSmart's value proposition centers on low-cost operations, high-volume purchasing, and a no-frills shopping environment designed to pass savings directly to its members.

The company's product assortment covers a broad range of merchandise categories, including groceries and fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, appliances, office supplies, furniture, and health and beauty items.

Further Reading

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