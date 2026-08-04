Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Guggenheim

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $405.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $385.44.

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Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $353.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $289.86 and a 52-week high of $379.65. The business's 50 day moving average price is $325.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 67.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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