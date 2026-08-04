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Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Guggenheim

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Sherwin-Williams logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • Guggenheim upgraded Sherwin-Williams to “strong buy,” adding to a generally positive analyst outlook. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $385.44.
  • Sherwin-Williams reported quarterly EPS of $3.70, beating estimates of $3.52, while revenue reached $6.79 billion and rose 7.5% year over year.
  • Shares opened at $353.69, with a market capitalization of $85.86 billion; institutional investors own approximately 77.67% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $405.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $385.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $353.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $289.86 and a 52-week high of $379.65. The business's 50 day moving average price is $325.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 67.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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Analyst Recommendations for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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