Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $5.5651 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $344.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $301.58 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $379.77.

View Our Latest Report on SHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Colter Lewis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Roehl & Yi Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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