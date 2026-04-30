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Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Shield Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.83 and traded as high as GBX 9. Shield Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 8.70, with a volume of 2,435,412 shares.

Shield Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -199.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £95.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.92.

About Shield Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S. with an exclusive, multi-year commercial agreement with Viatris Inc (Viatris). Outside of the U.S., the Company has licensed the rights to four specialty pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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