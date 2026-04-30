Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.83 and traded as high as GBX 9. Shield Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 8.70, with a volume of 2,435,412 shares.

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Shield Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -199.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £95.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.92.

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S. with an exclusive, multi-year commercial agreement with Viatris Inc (Viatris). Outside of the U.S., the Company has licensed the rights to four specialty pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

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