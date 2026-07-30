Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $615.1790 million for the quarter. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In related news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman bought 193,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $7,847,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,787,455 shares in the company, valued at $72,677,920.30. The trade was a 12.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the company's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,000. Galaxy Group Investments LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shift4 Payments

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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