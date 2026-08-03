Shimmick (SHIM) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Shimmick to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $121.85 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. On average, analysts expect Shimmick to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shimmick alerts: Sign Up

Shimmick Price Performance

Shares of SHIM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,292. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. Shimmick has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHIM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shimmick to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Shimmick in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shimmick

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shimmick, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shimmick wasn't on the list.

While Shimmick currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here