Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $8.76. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 923 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGIOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Report on SGIOY

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Trading Down 6.9%

The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.69 million. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that conducts research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and vaccines. Established in the late 19th century, the company has expanded its focus beyond domestic markets to become a global player in pharmaceuticals, with particular expertise in anti-infectives, pain management, cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.

The company's product portfolio spans both established and innovative therapies.

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