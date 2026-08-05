Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Trading Down 6.9% - Here's Why

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 1,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 140,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGIOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGIOY

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.08.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $970.69 million. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 46.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that conducts research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and vaccines. Established in the late 19th century, the company has expanded its focus beyond domestic markets to become a global player in pharmaceuticals, with particular expertise in anti-infectives, pain management, cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.

The company's product portfolio spans both established and innovative therapies.

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