Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 5.3% - Here's Why

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.8730. Approximately 2,107,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,342,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

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Shoals Technologies Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shoals Technologies Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Shoals reported adjusted EPS of $0.12 versus the $0.10 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 47.4% year over year to $163.4 million, topping estimates of $160.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $31.6 million from $24.7 million a year earlier. Shoals Technologies Group Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Shoals reported adjusted EPS of $0.12 versus the $0.10 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 47.4% year over year to $163.4 million, topping estimates of $160.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $31.6 million from $24.7 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog supports future revenue: Backlog and awarded orders reached $801.4 million, up 19.4% year over year and 5.7% sequentially. Management cited sustained demand and growth in battery energy storage markets. Shoals Technologies Group Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2026

Backlog and awarded orders reached $801.4 million, up 19.4% year over year and 5.7% sequentially. Management cited sustained demand and growth in battery energy storage markets. Positive Sentiment: Energy-storage expansion adds a potential growth catalyst: Shoals announced a strategic, multi-gigawatt memorandum of understanding with TerraFlow Energy to advance grid-scale, long-duration energy-storage infrastructure. The agreement could expand Shoals’ opportunity in a high-growth market, although it is not yet a binding contract. Shoals Technologies Group and TerraFlow Energy Partnership

Shoals announced a strategic, multi-gigawatt memorandum of understanding with TerraFlow Energy to advance grid-scale, long-duration energy-storage infrastructure. The agreement could expand Shoals’ opportunity in a high-growth market, although it is not yet a binding contract. Neutral Sentiment: Outlook was reaffirmed: Shoals forecast third-quarter revenue of $150 million to $170 million and adjusted EBITDA of $32 million to $37 million. Full-year revenue guidance remains $600 million to $640 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $118 million to $132 million. The full-year revenue midpoint of $620 million is modestly below the $622.7 million consensus.

Shoals forecast third-quarter revenue of $150 million to $170 million and adjusted EBITDA of $32 million to $37 million. Full-year revenue guidance remains $600 million to $640 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $118 million to $132 million. The full-year revenue midpoint of $620 million is modestly below the $622.7 million consensus. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash-flow concerns remain: Gross margin fell to 30.3% from 37.2%, reflecting new-facility ramp costs, product-quality remediation and unfavorable mix. GAAP net income declined to $12.1 million from $13.9 million, while first-half operating cash flow was negative $34.6 million, partly due to inventory investment.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SHLS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $163.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.27%.The firm's revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 54,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $461,727.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 394,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,421.92. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bobbie Lee King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 98,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,029,736.38. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 468.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,519 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc is a leading provider of electrical balance-of-system (BOS) solutions for the solar energy industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including junction boxes, combiner boxes, cable assemblies, power distribution units and monitoring systems. These components are critical to interconnecting photovoltaic modules, optimizing energy output and ensuring safe, reliable performance across solar installations.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals has grown its manufacturing and operations footprint to serve customers around the globe.

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