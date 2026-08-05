Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP's stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $123.30, but opened at $150.00. Shopify shares last traded at $146.09, with a volume of 10,361,513 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%.The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Shopify News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and profitability exceeded expectations. Shopify reported quarterly revenue of $3.58 billion, up 33.7% year over year, while earnings surpassed consensus estimates. Profit growth was supported by both subscription solutions and merchant services. Shopify Profit Jumps as Subscriptions, Merchant Services Boost Revenues

Shopify reported quarterly revenue of $3.58 billion, up 33.7% year over year, while earnings surpassed consensus estimates. Profit growth was supported by both subscription solutions and merchant services. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based. Management highlighted more than 30% growth in gross merchandise volume, revenue, gross profit and free cash flow, including an 18% free-cash-flow margin. This suggests Shopify is expanding while maintaining strong cash generation. Shopify Delivers Big: 30%+ Growth Across GMV, Revenue, Gross Profit, and Free Cash Flow

Management highlighted more than 30% growth in gross merchandise volume, revenue, gross profit and free cash flow, including an 18% free-cash-flow margin. This suggests Shopify is expanding while maintaining strong cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was above Wall Street expectations. Shopify forecast revenue of approximately $3.7 billion to $3.8 billion, compared with consensus of $3.6 billion. The outlook indicates continued merchant adoption and supports the view that AI-powered tools are contributing to platform demand. Canada's Shopify forecasts revenue above estimates, shares surge

Shopify forecast revenue of approximately $3.7 billion to $3.8 billion, compared with consensus of $3.6 billion. The outlook indicates continued merchant adoption and supports the view that AI-powered tools are contributing to platform demand. Neutral Sentiment: Shopify’s reported momentum in AI-referred orders and AI-enabled commerce tools strengthens its long-term growth narrative, although investors will continue monitoring whether AI increases operating costs or intensifies competition.

Shopify’s reported momentum in AI-referred orders and AI-enabled commerce tools strengthens its long-term growth narrative, although investors will continue monitoring whether AI increases operating costs or intensifies competition. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s valuation remains demanding, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 120, leaving shares sensitive to any slowdown in growth or margin pressure.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $166.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shopify from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,611,797,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,506,036 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,530,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,026,193 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,257,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,074 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7,207.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,148,259 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $184,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,246,473 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $259,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Shopify Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.74. The stock has a market cap of $190.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.58.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

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