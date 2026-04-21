Shore Capital Group Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

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Mpac Group Price Performance

LON MPAC opened at GBX 230 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 295.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 318.04. Mpac Group has a 12-month low of GBX 222.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 495.

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 35.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £174.10 million during the quarter. Mpac Group had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mpac Group will post 43.2789474 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mpac Group

In other news, insider Simon Kesterton purchased 2,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 374 per share, with a total value of £10,098. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mpac Group

Mpac AIM: MPAC is a global leader in engineering and technology, designing, precision engineering, manufacturing, and supporting high-speed packaging equipment and solutions. Mpac serves 80 countries across four key regions around the world including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Company operates in the attractive growth markets of Food & Beverage, and Healthcare. These targeted markets boast significant growth opportunities. Through its six core product lines – BCA, Lambert, Langen, Switchback, CSi and SIGA Vision – the Company provides Original Equipment and Services for automated high-speed packaging, from assembly of products through to case packing and palletising.

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