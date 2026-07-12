Short Interest in Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Increases By 370.0%

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 282 shares, an increase of 370.0% from the June 15th total of 60 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,732 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ASEKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Aisin Seiki from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aisin Seiki from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aisin Seiki has an average rating of "Buy".

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Aisin Seiki Price Performance

ASEKY opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.51. Aisin Seiki has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Aisin Seiki had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Aisin Seiki will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Aisin Seiki Company Profile

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd., commonly known as Aisin, is a Japanese automotive parts manufacturer founded in 1949 and headquartered in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture. Originally established to supply repair parts for Toyota Motor Corporation, Aisin has grown into one of the world's largest Tier-1 suppliers, delivering a broad portfolio of components to leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the globe.

The company's core business centers on the design and production of automotive systems and components.

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