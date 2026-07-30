Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Rises By 86.9%

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,466 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the June 30th total of 2,924 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,611 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

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BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $216.14 on Thursday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12-month low of $122.81 and a 12-month high of $374.33. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company's 50-day moving average price is $309.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.37.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $290.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.58 million. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 51.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BESIY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut BE Semiconductor Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries NV OTCMKTS: BESIY, commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI's platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

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