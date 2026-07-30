Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Rises By 86.9%

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
BE Semiconductor Industries logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest surged 86.9% to 5,466 shares as of July 15, though this represents 0.0% of shares outstanding and only 0.3 days to cover.
  • BE Semiconductor Industries shares were trading down 4.4%, with the stock opening at $216.14 and remaining well below its 50-day moving average of $309.81.
  • The company narrowly missed quarterly EPS expectations, reporting $1.29 versus $1.30 consensus, but revenue exceeded estimates at $290.52 million. Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with five Buy ratings and four Holds.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,466 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the June 30th total of 2,924 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,611 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $216.14 on Thursday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12-month low of $122.81 and a 12-month high of $374.33. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company's 50-day moving average price is $309.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.37.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $290.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.58 million. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 51.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BESIY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut BE Semiconductor Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on BESIY

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries NV OTCMKTS: BESIY, commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI's platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BE Semiconductor Industries Right Now?

Before you consider BE Semiconductor Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BE Semiconductor Industries wasn't on the list.

While BE Semiconductor Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines