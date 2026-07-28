Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Decreases By 51.5%

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Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:TSLS Get Free Report ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,071 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the June 30th total of 53,768 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,961 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLS opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $82.01. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.49.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 15,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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